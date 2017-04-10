Web Design Tips To Assist You Prosper

In order to run a successful website, you need to have a good understanding of the best website design practices. Effective web design will not only make your site pop, but can also make it a comfortable place for people to visit. Your visitors will enjoy reading through your website, and come back to it later. Keep reading for a collection of tips you will find useful through the process of designing your site.

Keep the size of your web pages small. A lot of modern web pages are full of unnecessary elements, including huge images, Flash advertising, and lots of AJAX. Many people, especially those in rural areas and other countries with less-developed internet infrastructure, don't have high-speed Internet and will have to wait forever for a large page to load.

Use JavaScript to include a custom font on your webpages. Libraries like Typekit and Google Web Fonts make it easy to include esoteric fonts on webpages, even if most visitors don't have those fonts on their computers. It works by embedding the font itself into JavaScript so that it can be decoded by the client on the fly.

Although it is common to see the www. at the front of a website URL, you should try to make sure that you can access your site whether you choose to include it or not. This will make it much easier for anyone to access regardless of how they type it.

To help you design a site that is easy for people to read all the information, make sure the pages are not too wide. If the pages are not too wide then they will fit on most people's computer screens. If the page is too wide, then part of your valuable information could be left off the page.

With large websites, it's always best to add in good search capabilities. Place a search box in the top right corner on the home page where users can search for a term that may appear on your site. FreeFind and Google both offer search plugins that can easily be added to your website.

Don't have an abundance of graphics on your site. While you need graphics to create a website that looks well and works right, you don't need a lot of them, because they can clutter things. You should never use graphics simply to decorate your site; they are used to improve your site. Having the right graphics improves your site all around.

Use breadcrumbs and make it so that clicking on the site logo returns you to the homepage. Breadcrumbs are markers that show where the visitor is in the site structure. For instance, the breadcrumbs might read "home > furniture > beds." When the user clicks a link in the breadcrumbs, he can return to a page further up in the site hierarchy. Clicking on a business logo should generally take the visitor back to the homepage as well.

Avoid using animated GIFs on your site. These were popular in the late 1990s, but newer technologies have replaced the uses for animated GIFs that were actually useful. Animated GIFs are low in quality and large in file size. Use static icons for page elements and actual video files for complex animations.

Try to make sure that any music or pictures that you're linking to is hosted on your own web server. Do not hotlink to any other website images. This can be construed as bandwidth theft and it could put you in violation of a copyright too. It's not worth the risk.

Before you begin creating your website, it can be beneficial to have your design laid out as a wire-frame image on your computer, or drawn out on a piece of paper. This will provide you with a reference that you can look back to as you begin implementing your ideas. It can be an effective organization tool, and additionally, can serve as a prototype to identify potential problems early on.

Selecting the right server to upload your files, it is important for site design. You want a file server that is reliable, secure and fast. The pros go with FileZilla because it fits the bill in terms of speed and reliability. You can choose this or something similar; what's important is that you have a reliable file server.

When you learn a new site design tactic, you should double-check how accurate it is before you implement it on your site. A faulty tactic may mess up your code and your entire site, so it's important that you ensure it's a working tactic before you apply it to your website.

To be updated on the new web design tricks, you should join an online forum. When joining these message boards you meet people who usually have an understanding of all the new web design technology. Without this new web design technology you could end up with a site that is completely outdated.

Your computer's copy/paste capabilities are some of your most powerful tools when you're building a website with many very similar sub-pages. Copy the bulk of the code and then tweak it to change the content, heading and navigation menu. You can continuously work from that master copy.

Make sure you place ALT image tags during your web design. These tags are very helpful for those web surfers who view the web with images turned off, as well as to those web surfers who are visually impaired. The ALT tags can be read out loud by text-to-speech software.

Regularly maintain your site to keep negative content off of it. Forum owners and bloggers will find this to be extremely important. Keeping your site clean will give it a good reputation.

As previously mentioned, many people build their own sites but use a font size that makes it nearly impossible to read. Use the above tips to make a good website that visitors will enjoy.